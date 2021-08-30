FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPFI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,928. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

