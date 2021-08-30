Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Purchased by Eq LLC

Eq LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 3,184.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,476 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up 9.9% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eq LLC owned about 0.30% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 495.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 904.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.38. 228,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,774. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

