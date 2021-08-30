Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CRM traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $265.93. The company had a trading volume of 187,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.15. The company has a market capitalization of $246.25 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50.
CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
