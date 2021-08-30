Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $265.93. The company had a trading volume of 187,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.15. The company has a market capitalization of $246.25 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

