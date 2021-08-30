Fiduciary Group LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,468,906. The company has a market cap of $352.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

