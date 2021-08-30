Fiduciary Group LLC Has $9.82 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,897.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,892.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

