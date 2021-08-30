Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 889 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $156.66. 66,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,033. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $156.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

