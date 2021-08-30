Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $76,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,140,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.84. The company had a trading volume of 154,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,472. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $212.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

