Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.