Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $144,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,845. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $191.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

