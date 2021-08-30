Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $282,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.40. The company had a trading volume of 182,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,577. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.59 and a 12-month high of $208.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

