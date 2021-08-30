Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 47,051 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,051 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $84,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.67. 12,683,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,736,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

