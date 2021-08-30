Finance Of America Companies (FOA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) recently:

8/19/2021 – Finance Of America Companies is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Finance Of America Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Finance Of America Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

8/13/2021 – Finance Of America Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $10.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Finance Of America Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Finance Of America Companies stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.32. 158,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Johan Gericke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian L. Libman bought 25,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,480.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,287 shares of company stock worth $284,681.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,816,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

