Finance Of America Companies (FOA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) recently:
- 8/19/2021 – Finance Of America Companies is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/18/2021 – Finance Of America Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Finance Of America Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “
- 8/13/2021 – Finance Of America Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $10.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Finance Of America Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “
Finance Of America Companies stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.32. 158,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,816,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.
