Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $71.78 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $71.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

