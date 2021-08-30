Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 310,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,803,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $119.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

