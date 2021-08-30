Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.