Financial Review: Lydall (NYSE:LDL) versus Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lydall and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Lydall presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 58.02%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.96%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Lydall.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Lydall shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lydall has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lydall and Aeva Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $764.04 million 1.46 -$73.72 million N/A N/A Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lydall.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall -0.07% 6.16% 2.07% Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98%

Summary

Lydall beats Aeva Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions. The Performance Materials segment includes filtration media solutions primarily for air, fluid power, and industrial applications; thermal insulation solutions for building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and air and liquid life science applications. The Technical Nonwovens segment produces needle punch nonwoven solutions for myriad industries and applications. The Thermal and Acoustical Solutions offers engineered products tailored for the transportation sector. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Manchester, CT.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

