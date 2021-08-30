Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in August

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the July 29th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.4 days.
OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $25.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92. Finning International has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68.
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.
Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.