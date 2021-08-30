Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in August

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the July 29th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.4 days.

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $25.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92. Finning International has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Get Finning International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.