Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

FAF stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.92. 40,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,423. Fire & Flower has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$315.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$44.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fire & Flower will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

