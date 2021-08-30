First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FBPI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752. First Bancorp of Indiana has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

