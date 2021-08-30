First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Down 41.5% in August

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the July 29th total of 63,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 752,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $140.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.71.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

