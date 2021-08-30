First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 537,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 704,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

