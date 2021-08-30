First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Up 139.2% in August

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the July 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $68.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period.

