First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 3.3% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,039,000 after acquiring an additional 89,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after buying an additional 408,472 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after buying an additional 1,760,466 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 664,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after buying an additional 50,064 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

