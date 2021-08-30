Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 6th (OTCMKTS:FRXBU)

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 6th. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $305,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of FRXBU stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.