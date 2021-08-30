Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $350.00 at Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $310.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,763. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $318.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

