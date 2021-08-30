Forward Management LLC Sells 459,794 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Forward Management LLC trimmed its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 57.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459,794 shares during the quarter. Chatham Lodging Trust makes up about 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 590,706 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 414,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 157,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 229,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,056. The firm has a market cap of $583.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.09. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

