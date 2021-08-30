Fourthstone LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,079 shares during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services makes up about 1.4% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 24.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,234. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.43. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $142.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

