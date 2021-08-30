Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 15,522 Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Switch by 10.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 73.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 12.1% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 561,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 60,598 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 12.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $863,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $24.36 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 110.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $5,232,240.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,269,805 shares of company stock valued at $26,952,526. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

