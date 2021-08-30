Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,348 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

CAR stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.