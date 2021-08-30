Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 11,661 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,437,210 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

AVTR stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

