Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $348,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

NYSE:PNC opened at $194.51 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

