Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $316,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTZ opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33.
MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.
MasTec Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
See Also: Momentum Indicators
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.