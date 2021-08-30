Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $316,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

