Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 240 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Waters were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Waters stock opened at $407.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.63. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $412.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.