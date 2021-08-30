Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Atlassian by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Atlassian by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after purchasing an additional 455,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.61.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $359.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.17. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.98, a P/E/G ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $164.16 and a 1-year high of $359.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

