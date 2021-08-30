Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FNLPF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,265. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.23. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

