FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HERAU)

FTAC Hera Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HERAU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 31st. FTAC Hera Acquisition had issued 80,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $800,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of HERAU opened at $9.91 on Monday. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

