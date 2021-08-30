Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Up 57.4% in August

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GLXZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,330. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a P/E ratio of 221.11 and a beta of 1.59. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

