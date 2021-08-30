Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the July 29th total of 654,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 343,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLMD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.25. 190,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $81.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

