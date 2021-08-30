Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.53

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.53 and last traded at $176.01, with a volume of 387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Get Garmin alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,207. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Garmin by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.