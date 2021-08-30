General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $13.90 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 114,981 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 304,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,867,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.