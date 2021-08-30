General American Investors Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 73.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208,529 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 120.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,574,271 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,035.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.25. 178,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,890. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $420.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 529.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KIN. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

