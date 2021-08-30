Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.3% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 268,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.