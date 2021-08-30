Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 128,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 59.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

