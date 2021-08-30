Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,374 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Global Payments worth $88,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Global Payments by 11.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Global Payments by 76.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Global Payments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 205,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $164.14 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

