Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

