Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Stake Boosted by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,021,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 62,135 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 75,150 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GHYB traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $50.27. 6,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,328. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11.

