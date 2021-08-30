Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Patrick Ryan Langston Sells 10,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Ryan Langston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,633. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.31, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.92. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,777,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

