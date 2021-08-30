Gould Asset Management LLC CA Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

