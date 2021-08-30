Gould Asset Management LLC CA Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

ESGV stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $84.63. 19,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,312. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.53. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.