Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,553. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84.

